Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,990,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,996,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,532,000 after buying an additional 2,671,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,540,000 after buying an additional 47,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,033,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 652,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

