Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $81.66 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $670.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.