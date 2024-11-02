Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $1,178,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,816.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

