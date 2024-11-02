63,733 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on QSR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6 %

QSR stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.