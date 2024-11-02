Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 17,868 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 379.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.