The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 275.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,418 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Wendy’s worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $19.66 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.