Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $113,610.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $113,610.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,666.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,977 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,978. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.