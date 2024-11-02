Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dynatrace by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 157,739 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Barclays raised Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.04, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

