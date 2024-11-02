International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 150,736 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2,501.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150,736 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mosaic by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,579,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,552,000 after purchasing an additional 308,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.5 %

Mosaic stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

