Raymond James Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $60.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Roblox Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. Roblox has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $10,066,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,932,451.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,341 shares of company stock worth $43,897,012 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 23.2% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 308.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 137,267 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Roblox by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 724.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,607,000 after purchasing an additional 706,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

