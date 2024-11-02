Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EAT Q3 Earnings

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

Shares of EAT opened at $104.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 36.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 75,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after acquiring an additional 135,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Brinker International by 231.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 182,172 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,774.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

