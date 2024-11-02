2,279 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 70,625 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $93.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

