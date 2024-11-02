Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $62.34 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.