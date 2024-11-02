Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 269 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 38.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $943.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $896.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $803.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $592.48 and a twelve month high of $979.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

