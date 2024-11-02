Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 308,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after acquiring an additional 122,749 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 520,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,443,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $99.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average of $99.98. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

