Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,538 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 998,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 784,873 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 650,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 362,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 330,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 202,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 121,011 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $580.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

