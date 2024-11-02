CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
