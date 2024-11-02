CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

