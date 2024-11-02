DA Davidson Has Pessimistic Outlook of CBFV FY2025 Earnings

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBFV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

