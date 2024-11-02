Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 49,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,582 shares of company stock worth $25,743,407. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.86.

Gartner stock opened at $503.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.18. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.59 and a twelve month high of $535.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

