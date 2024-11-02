Brokers Offer Predictions for ATS’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$689.19 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.43.

ATS Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.36. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$33.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.01.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

