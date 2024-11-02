DA Davidson Weighs in on Trex’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TREX. StockNews.com lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Read Our Latest Report on TREX

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. Trex has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Trex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,428 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,288,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 7.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,843,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,631,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trex by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 92,563 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,144,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.