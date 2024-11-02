FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,359 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.07% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 101,109 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QDEC opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

