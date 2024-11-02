Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 5,984 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $19,132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 1,513.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 269,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,858,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 266,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 168,433 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,387,000.

Shares of BATS:DMAY opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $159.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

