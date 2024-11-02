Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $295.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COIN. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.28.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $182.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.73. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $2,099,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,260.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $2,099,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,260.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,703.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,687 shares of company stock worth $14,908,594. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

