Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Incyte from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Incyte Stock Up 2.7 %

Incyte stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 37.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Incyte by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

