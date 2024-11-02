Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Sells $61,975,240.32 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $67.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

