Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after buying an additional 402,925 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.42.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.81. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $110.54 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

