Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 4,628 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 333,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,114,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.214 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

