Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,152 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 268,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 56,317 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

ASE Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ASX opened at $9.88 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.