Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,988,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 607,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $7,082,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 732,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE BVN opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BVN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BVN

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.