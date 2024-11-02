Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,907,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

