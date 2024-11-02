Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 962.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $3,173,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WPC opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.



