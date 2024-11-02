Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,955,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $163,279,000 after buying an additional 970,626 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of INTC opened at $23.20 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

