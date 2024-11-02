8,674 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,717,000 after purchasing an additional 337,372 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.