Diversify Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

