Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS GCOW opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

