Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYGH. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,173 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period.

HYGH stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

