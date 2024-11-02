Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IUSV opened at $94.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.