Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

