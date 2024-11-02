17,027 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 24.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $13.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

