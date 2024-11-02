Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 374 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 30,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $63.54.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 59.71%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

