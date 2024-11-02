What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Williams-Sonoma Q2 Earnings?

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.83.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $174.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.18.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.1% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 88.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 239.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,660,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.