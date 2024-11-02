Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 243 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,810,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CP opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.