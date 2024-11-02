Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at about $983,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $21.14 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

