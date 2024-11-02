Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 67,170.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 155,163 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,572,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 201,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 66,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,548.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 65,458 shares during the period.

ESGV stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

