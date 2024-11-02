Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 275,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 62,266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 81,800.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PDBC stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

