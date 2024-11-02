Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $2,386,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in MSCI by 25.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MSCI by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $577.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.08. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $631.70.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

