Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.35. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -102.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

