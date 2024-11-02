Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 14,869 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,083.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,016 shares of company stock worth $757,218. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEGNA

TEGNA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.50.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.