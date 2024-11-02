Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $224,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.70.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $244.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.72. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $260.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

